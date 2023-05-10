Nevada Legislature approves resolution on reproductive rights

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday the Nevada Legislature approved a resolution to possibly amend the state constitution to guarantee reproductive freedom and abortion care.

The resolution will have to be passed by the next Legislature and approved by voters in an election before the Nevada Constitution will be changed.

SJR 7 establishes that every individual has a “fundamental right to reproductive freedom,” regarding matters of pregnancy, prenatal care, childbirth, birth control, and other factors.

If approved by the next Legislature and voted by residents, it would establish that in no circumstance the state could prohibit an abortion that “is medically indicated to protect the life or physical or mental health of the pregnant individual,” among other measures.

