Nellis Air Force Base to host medical training exercise

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley may notice an increase in emergency medical vehicles on the road tomorrow.

According to a media release, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and community emergency services are teaming up to conduct an emergency medical exercise to and from Nellis Air Force Base. During “Operation Dark Cloud,” simulated patients will arrive on Nellis’ flight line, where medical professionals will assess and then coordinate their transport to identified National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) hospitals throughout Clark County.

The VASNHS leads the full-scale exercise, which is hosted at Nellis Air Force Base with support from local emergency services, hospitals, and transportation agencies. The exercise was developed to test and evaluate the activation of Southern Nevada’s patient reception capabilities and is conducted at least once every three years. It integrates National Disaster Medical System medical facilities’ ability to identify and report available beds, perform patient reception, and transportation of patients in real-time.

“These exercises test interoperability between agencies and ensure efficient and coordinated response to emergency scenarios,” said Felix Acevedo, VASNHS emergency manager. “It’s critical that we are able to work together to respond to situations that impact our community; whether they are civilian, military, or veteran.”

