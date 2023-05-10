Mermaid school returns to Las Vegas casino this summer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Adults and children who have dreamed about becoming a mermaid will have a chance to do just that.

According to the Silverton, the property will again bring back its mermaid school for summer break.

According to a news release, the Silverton’s 90-minute “mermaid school” experience is returning to the resort all season long.

The property says that as part of the experience, attendees ages seven to adult are “transformed” into a famed Silverton mermaid and swim in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, along with thousands of tropical fish and rays.

According to the Silverton, each session includes:

A mermaid “warm up” class

A swim session in the aquarium with a mermaid tail

A behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium and the sealife that lives within it

A certificate of completion

A celebratory scoop of gelato (for kids) and a mimosa (for adults)

Mermaid School will be held on select days from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.:

Reservations for Mermaid School for Kids (ages 7-12) are currently being accepted for May 13, 20, and 27; June 3, 17, 21, 23, and 28; July 1, 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28; and August 2, 4, and 5.

Reservations for Mermaid School for Families (ages 7-Adult) are currently being accepted for June 18, July 23, and August 18.

Reservations for Mermaid School for Adults (ages 19+) are currently being accepted for May 21; June 4, 11, and 25; and July 2.

All equipment, including goggles, is provided, the Silverton says. Participants need only bring a swimsuit or towel.

Reservations must be booked at least 24 hours in advance, according to the property. There is a minimum of two participants per class and a maximum of six for Mermaid School for Kids, and four for Mermaid School for Adults and Families.

At least one parent must be present during the Kids or Family sessions, the property notes.

Mermaid School experiences can be booked online at silvertoncasino.com For more information, please call (702) 263-7777.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.