Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI allegedly offered bribe to witnesses, police say

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman is out on bail following an alleged drunk driving crash in which she is accused of attempting to bribe others involved at the scene, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Toni Webb faces charges of DUI with a prior felony DUI conviction and failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances, a felony and misdemeanor respectively, records show. She is currently out awaiting her next hearing on $21,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the area of East Tropicana Avenue and Bock Street on May 3 around 5:32 p.m. in reference to a collision report.

A woman, later identified as Webb, was seen exiting her vehicle after the crash and “offered them $500 not to call police regarding this collision,” the report states.

The others involved in the crash said Webb told them she had wrist surgery two days prior and that she “couldn’t make a straight story and believed Webb to be impaired,” according to the arrest report.

As police spoke with Webb, officers reported that they noticed the heavy odor of alcohol on her breath along with glassy, watery, droopy eyes.

“Webb appeared confused on scene during this impairment investigation and had an unsteady stance and gait about her person,” the report states.

Webb was unable to complete a breathalyzer test and was arrested. Her next hearing has not been scheduled, records show.

