Las Vegas DPS seeking assistance with auto burglary investigation

April auto burglary person of interest
April auto burglary person of interest(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas DPS officials are looking for assistance in the investigation of an auto burglary from last month.

According to a media release, the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit is investigating a burglary that happened in late April at Justice Myron Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park, located at 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.

Investigators believe that a burglary suspect broke into a parked car and took credit cards from the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly used the victim’s credit cards at various locations throughout Las Vegas, including The Boulevard Mall and a store on the 1500 block of E. Flamingo Road. The man pictured is a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the person of interest, please contact Deputy City Marshal Investigators at 702-303-0938 or e-mail bgoldyn@lasvegasnevada.gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com/.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Jessie Rios
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store

Latest News

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base to host medical training exercise
Clark County looks to close pedestrian bridges at night to curb homeless camping
Clark County looks to close pedestrian bridges at night to curb homeless camping
Las Vegas police investigating shooting near airport
Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting near airport
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD board to discuss campus security monitor raises