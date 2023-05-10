Las Vegas DPS seeking assistance with auto burglary investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas DPS officials are looking for assistance in the investigation of an auto burglary from last month.

According to a media release, the City of Las Vegas Department of Public Safety Deputy City Marshal Unit is investigating a burglary that happened in late April at Justice Myron Leavitt and Jaycee Community Park, located at 2100 E. St. Louis Ave.

Investigators believe that a burglary suspect broke into a parked car and took credit cards from the vehicle. The suspect then allegedly used the victim’s credit cards at various locations throughout Las Vegas, including The Boulevard Mall and a store on the 1500 block of E. Flamingo Road. The man pictured is a person of interest in the investigation.

If you have any information about this crime or can identify the person of interest, please contact Deputy City Marshal Investigators at 702-303-0938 or e-mail bgoldyn@lasvegasnevada.gov. The public also can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting crimestoppersofnv.com/.

