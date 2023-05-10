Las Vegas police involved in standoff with armed suspect near Tropicana, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect inside a shopping center near Tropicana and McLeod just after 7:45 Tuesday night.

Police received reports of a male armed with a gun and threatening people. A Las Vegas police spokesperson said officers are not able to take the man into custody.

SWAT is currently on the scene, according to Metro.

Tropicana east and west are shut down at Tropicana Avenue. McCloud Drive is also shut down from Tropicana to Key Largo.

Several businesses in the area are closed as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story.

