Las Vegas police involved in standoff with armed suspect near Tropicana, McLeod

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect inside a shopping center near Tropicana and McLeod just after 7:45 Tuesday night.

Police received reports of a male armed with a gun and threatening people. A Las Vegas police spokesperson said officers are not able to take the man into custody.

SWAT is currently on the scene, according to Metro.

Officers are not able to safely take the male into custody.

Tropicana east and west are shut down at Tropicana Avenue. McCloud Drive is also shut down from Tropicana to Key Largo.

Several businesses in the area are closed as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story.

