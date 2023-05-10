Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting near airport
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:09 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a victim was shot and killed near Harry Reid International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Police received a call at 1:22 p.m. According to a social media post from LVMPD, one male was struck by gunfire and died.
Russell Rd. westbound from Maryland Pkwy. is shut down as police continue to investigate. The airport connector is open.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
