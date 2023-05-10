Suspect accused of shooting Las Vegas middle school campus monitor appears in court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in the shooting of a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor appeared in court on May 10.

Jessie Rios, 18, is facing 24 felony charges, including four counts of attempted murder, in connection with a May 8 shooting that hospitalized one adult male staff member from Von Tobel Middle School. During its investigation, LVMPD said that the shooting took place a few blocks away and the victim was struck by a stray bullet.

Bail for Rios was set at $100,000. Other conditions of his pretrial release include a prohibition from possessing weapons, as well as an order to stay away from Von Tobel Middle School. Rios will also be monitored electronically.

Rios will appear in court again on May 15 for a status hearing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.