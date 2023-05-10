Las Vegas man who rioted at capitol on Jan. 6 gets 3 years

January 6th riot
January 6th riot(Dakota News Now)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man who took part in the riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Nathaniel DeGrave, of Las Vegas, and two others - Ronald Sandlin, 34 of Shelby County, Tennessee and Josiah Colt, 35 of Meridian, Idaho chatted on social media in December 2020 about shipping guns as part of a plan to interfere with the transition of presidential power.

On Wednesday, DeGrave was sentenced to 37 months of incarceration to run concurrently, plus a $25,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Prosecutors said DeGrave pushed against officers guarding the Capitol, forced open a door to let a mob inside and gained access to the Senate Gallery where he shouted “take laptops, paperwork, take everything.”

DeGrave was arrested Jan. 28, 2021. Colt pleaded guilty to obstruction last July and awaits sentencing. Sandlin has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

-This report uses information from The Associated Press.

