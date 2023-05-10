Las Vegas to again let drivers pay some tickets with school supply donation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas on Wednesday will again allow drivers to pay for some parking tickets with the donation of school supplies.

According to a news release, any supplies collected through the city’s program will be donated to the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher Exchange.

In order to qualify for the program, drivers must have been issued a non-public safety parking ticket in the city of Las Vegas from May 1 to June 16, 2023. If issued between those dates, the driver can choose to resolve the ticket by providing school supplies of equal or great value than the ticket fine, the city says.

The city says the donation must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a purchase receipt for the donation is required.

According to the city, some of the items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

