Gov. Lombardo planning new state offices near airport

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Governor Joe Lombardo unveiled plans for new state offices that will address the need for space and updated infrastructure while simultaneously saving taxpayers money.

According to a May 9 release from the Governor’s office, the state previously planned to remodel the Grant Sawyer office building, which has suffered from extensive issues for the past two decades, including leaking sewage, unregulated office temperatures and dilapidated office infrastructure.

“The ongoing infrastructure problems at Grant Sawyer have been documented for years,” said Jack Robb, Director of the Department of Administration. “And it’s well past time to address this unsustainable office space. Governor Lombardo’s innovative plan to purchase existing space for a state office complex is a fiscally-responsible, permanent solution for state taxpayers and state employees in southern Nevada.”

The cost of the previous plan was $470 million for approximately 470,000 square feet. The new plan is to purchase an existing office complex and convert it into “a large state office headquarters in southern Nevada.” The new site is the McCarran Center on the south end of Harry Reid International Airport.

The cost of this complex is $263 million for 835,000 square feet.

“This will save taxpayers 50%, all while doubling the amount of space for the state complex,” the Governor’s release stated. The purchase is scheduled to be executed in four stages:

  • First purchase will be on July 14, 2023 (red)
  • Second purchase will be October 13, 2023 (blue)
  • Third purchase will be on March 15, 2024 (green)
  • Fourth purchase will be March 14, 2025 (yellow)

By purchasing this space, the state will finally own an office complex space, which will allow state agencies in southern Nevada to relocate to this large office complex. The efficiencies gained by having a state campus with multiple agencies sharing resources cannot be understated.

Gov. Lombardo's office release, May 9, 2023

The release added that transferring state services to a central, state-owned facility will save “significant money” on rent and help keep taxpayer money in-state. The Governor’s office said the transition will save the state 50% in annual costs.

The plan aligns with Governor Lombardo’s commitment to “utilizing taxpayer dollars in the most efficient, effective, and fiscally responsible way possible.” The new facility also offers parking and an on-site childcare facility.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

