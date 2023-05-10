Forecast Outlook- 5/10/2023

Heating Up This Weekend With Shower Chances Next Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It will be breezy at times Wednesday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the mid to low 80s. Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with the afternoon breeze sticking around.

While we’re seeing sun over the Las Vegas Valley, clouds are building over our local mountains. We have the chance for a few isolated showers over the mountains this afternoon and early evening. The valley will stay dry.

The wind settles down on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The chance for a few mountain showers will be in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range during the afternoon.

Shower chances remain in the forecast through the early part of next week with a better chance of some raindrops drifting into the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s.

