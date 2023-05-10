Family files $40 million lawsuit in crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Devin Willock’s father filed the lawsuit against UGA, its staffers, Jalen Carter, an Athens strip club and others
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)
Devin Willock (L) and Chandler (R)(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard and Lindsey Basye
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to legal documents Dave Willock, father of Devin Willock, has filed a lawsuit in the crash that killed Devin and UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The lawsuit names the University of Georgia Athletic Association, multiple employees as well as LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Jalen Carter and multiple liability companies.

The family claims there was a lack of oversight by football team officials and employees.

The lawsuit sights that UGA had “negligent entrustment of a vehicle to Chandler LeCroy and the negligent hiring, supervision, training and retention of Chanlder LeCroy and other agents and employees of the association....”

Willock’s attorneys claim prospective football recruits were at the Athens strip club on the night of the crash and that LeCroy was served alcohol at UGA events while assigned to drive recruits and families around.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Willock’s family is asking for $40 million and attorney fees.

Atlanta News First is reaching out to the family as well as everyone named in the lawsuit for a response to this lawsuit.

Before the lawsuit was filed, the school was notified with the intent to sue and responded saying the family did not provide evidence to back up the statements.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Don’t forget to download our Atlanta News First app for the most up-to-date information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Jessie Rios
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store

Latest News

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD board to discuss campus security monitor raises
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI allegedly offered bribe to witnesses, police say
January 6th riot
Las Vegas man who rioted at capitol on Jan. 6 gets 3 years
Jessie Rios
Suspect accused of shooting Las Vegas middle school campus monitor appears in court
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs faces 3-10 years in prison after pleading guilty in fatal Las Vegas DUI