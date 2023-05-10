Family could be out for months after driver slams into North Las Vegas home in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mother and daughter were not expecting a stranger to park in their garage Sunday morning.

“Just man, my family could have been hurt,” said Erik Garcia

Actually, the driver of a Mercedes rammed through their garage, then took off running.

“They just heard a loud bang. Then smoke started filling up in the house because he left the car on. So, when he hit, he just fled, so the car was still running. The only reason the car kind of stopped, was because of the palm trees right there. If not, he would have hit the neighbor’s house too,” said Garcia.

The home is located on off a curve on Rancho Del Norte, which is near MLK and Craig in North Las Vegas. Garcia says it’s a dangerous curve and has had some of his parked cars hit on the curve by other drivers.

Garcia says the driver on Sunday hit an electrical box and gas meter.

“So, the house is not usable,” said Garcia.

He says his family may possibly be out of the home between three and six months.

He says they do have insurance but have set up a GoFundMe for the insurance deductible and other out-of-pocket expenses.

For now, the family is staying with relatives.

Garica says the Mercedes was not reported stolen and he’s in touch with police who are looking for the driver.

