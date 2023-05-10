Clark County looks to close pedestrian bridges at night to curb homeless camping

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood continues to face homeless encampments, and the latest effort to curb the problem is a plan to close a major pedestrian bridge at night.

FOX5 has told you about concerns about more people who are homeless in suburbs, and in particular, east Clark County neighborhoods.

FOX5 also told you about growing encampments along the Flamingo Arroyo Trail and under bridges, with interventions from CARES Teams to help people find resources and housing.

A Google Maps image from February showed the severity of the problem this spring.

After numerous complaints, Clark County installed doors and locked the bridge over East Desert Inn and Mojave overnight.

It is the main way pedestrians cross the major intersection. The bridge has since reopened 24 hours a day, but Commissioner Tick Segerblom said the plan is to maintain nightly closures.

“The bridges are my number one concern because you can’t use the bridge if there’s somebody in there. We have made a conscious effort to say, ‘you cannot stay in a bridge.’ We have park police and Metro patrolling those areas and ideally, every 24 hours they’re going to be swept,” Segerblom said.

“If we had enough security that we could have a security guard on every bridge, then we wouldn’t have to worry about this. But we don’t have that kind of coverage. I’m certainly open to opening it up [24 hours a day]. But we’re just trying to think of anything we can do to keep this trail open, for the majority of time for the majority of people,” Segerblom said.

One resident who uses the bridge disagrees. “I think they should just leave it open,” he said.

“It could help somewhat,” one resident said in agreement. “But they’re still going to live on the sides of it. They need to set up places where they can go,” he said.

The county is planning a new temporary housing option specifically for people in the East Clark County area, in addition to a motel off Boulder Highway that is being converted into temporary housing.

