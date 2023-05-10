CCSD superintendent under consideration for position in Florida

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is being considered for the same position by a school district in Florida.

“After being urged to apply, I am honored to be considered for the superintendent position in Broward County, FL, a district similarly situated to CCSD with 256,000 kids,” he wrote in a May 9 release. But he added that he plans to continue his work in Nevada.

“Clark County is my home, and I am committed to this community and our kids,” he said. “As I informed the CCSD Board of Trustees, I will remain as superintendent to continue the work I started five years ago. We are designing systems that previously did not exist and have assembled the team with the skills and talents to serve our kids and raise their academic performance.”

