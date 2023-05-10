CCSD police address end-of-year security plans

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the recent shooting of a campus security monitor, as well as multiple online threats of school violence, the Clark County School District police addressed their security plans for the remainder of the school year.

“We have two officers assigned at all comprehensive HS campuses, patrol officers that support the HS and respond to calls at MS and ES and we have additional officers who are normally assigned to admin jobs out on patrol as well,” said Lt. Bryan Zink, CCSD Police Department.

“We do this every year at the end of the school year,” he added. “We also rely on our partners at LVMPD, NLVPD, HPD, Boulder City PD and Mesquite PD to assist as needed.”

CCSD police also addressed recent social media posts alluding to school threats by saying that “at this time, no threat has been substantiated, and we will all continue to work together to monitor schools valley-wide and take appropriate action as needed.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.