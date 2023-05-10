CCSD police address end-of-year security plans

A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A CCSD Police vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Drew Andre/FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:50 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the recent shooting of a campus security monitor, as well as multiple online threats of school violence, the Clark County School District police addressed their security plans for the remainder of the school year.

“We have two officers assigned at all comprehensive HS campuses, patrol officers that support the HS and respond to calls at MS and ES and we have additional officers who are normally assigned to admin jobs out on patrol as well,” said Lt. Bryan Zink, CCSD Police Department.

“We do this every year at the end of the school year,” he added. “We also rely on our partners at LVMPD, NLVPD, HPD, Boulder City PD and Mesquite PD to assist as needed.”

CCSD police also addressed recent social media posts alluding to school threats by saying that “at this time, no threat has been substantiated, and we will all continue to work together to monitor schools valley-wide and take appropriate action as needed.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Jessie Rios
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks to the media on Tuesday,...
CCSD superintendent under consideration for position in Florida
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Gov. Lombardo planning new state offices near airport
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
ONLY ON FOX5: Nevada State Police cracking down on dangerous truck drivers
LVMPD responded to a shooting near Elkhorn and Durango
Two teens shot near Elkhorn, Durango