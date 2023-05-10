CCSD board to discuss campus security monitor raises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The same week that a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor was struck by a stray bullet, the Clark County School District is set to discuss reclassifying the position to a higher pay grade at an upcoming board meeting.
The CCSD board will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and a discussion about a memo to address the campus monitor pay grade is on the agenda. Currently, the position is classified as support professional grade 44, with an hourly pay range of $14.66-$20.63. If approved, the role would be reclassified as grade 52, bumping the hourly pay rate to $21.67-$30.51. If approved, it would go into effect in the second pay period following authorization of the agreement.
Other items on the agenda this week include discussing the continuation of a four-day school week for Sandy Valley Schools and Goodsprings Elementary, as well as a strategic plan update on “Chronic Absenteeism and Student Safety.”
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.