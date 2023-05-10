CCSD board to discuss campus security monitor raises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The same week that a Las Vegas middle school campus security monitor was struck by a stray bullet, the Clark County School District is set to discuss reclassifying the position to a higher pay grade at an upcoming board meeting.

The CCSD board will meet on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and a discussion about a memo to address the campus monitor pay grade is on the agenda. Currently, the position is classified as support professional grade 44, with an hourly pay range of $14.66-$20.63. If approved, the role would be reclassified as grade 52, bumping the hourly pay rate to $21.67-$30.51. If approved, it would go into effect in the second pay period following authorization of the agreement.

Clark County School District support professional pay grades (CCSD)

Other items on the agenda this week include discussing the continuation of a four-day school week for Sandy Valley Schools and Goodsprings Elementary, as well as a strategic plan update on “Chronic Absenteeism and Student Safety.”

