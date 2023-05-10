3 Las Vegas Valley students named 2023 US Presidential Scholars

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three students from high schools in the Las Vegas Valley have been named among the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

According to a news release, as part of the 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, the award will recognize 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The students in the Las Vegas Valley who were selected were:

  • Troy Warren Harris, Clark High School, Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • Amy Choi, The Meadows School, Las Vegas, Nevada.
  • **Amy Park, West Career and Technical Academy, Las Vegas, Nevada. (**U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

“U.S. Presidential Scholars have always represented the future of our country and the bright promise it holds. I want each of these remarkable students to know: your passion and intellect, pursuit of excellence, and spirit of service are exactly what our country needs,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to join your family, friends, and communities in celebrating your accomplishments. Aim high, share your talents, and continue embracing opportunities to lead as your exciting future unfolds.”

According to the release, “the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.”

A complete list of 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.

