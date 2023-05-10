2 teens shot in northwest Las Vegas Valley; One in critical condition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two young teens were shot in a residential neighborhood in the northwest valley Tuesday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The two children were taken to Centennial Hospital and were transferred to UMC, where police say one has life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two teens were standing in the street near Durango and Elkhorn when they were shot. Their mother tells FOX5 one of them was shot five times.

The car in the middle of the crime scene is now riddled with bullet holes and has a shattered rear window. (Mike Allen)

Neighbors gave varying opinions about whether their area has been seeing more crime recently.

“There’s been a lot of riff-raff and activity going on,” Janelle Tennant said. “A lot of cars going by. A lot of speeding through there.”

Robin Moore-Boyd says although this is the first time she’s been aware of the problem at this scale, she thinks she may have to adjust her routines.

“I walk down the streets with my grandson over here,” Moore-Boyd said. “So yeah, it changes it a little bit... I’m just going to be more alert and more aware of my surroundings and situation. But I like this neighborhood, I like this area.”

One mother says this is the last straw after what she’s seen as a string of crimes after moving to the Valley from Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“I’m definitely going to get out of Vegas,” Heather Zobel said bluntly. “We won’t stay here.”

Tennant is on the fence about whether she’ll stay in the area.

“It’s making me question renewing my lease a little bit,” she said. “Being out walking at night? Probably not.”

Michael Stack has a potential solution in mind.

“I think there needs to be more police patrols in this neighborhood,” he said.

As of Tuesday night, Las Vegas police did not have a description of the suspect or the car involved in the shooting. They also don’t know what led to the shooting at this point, but the mother of the children who were shot told FOX5 she thinks it’s a result of her child being bullied.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.