You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to meth, firearms trafficking conspiracy
FILE - A truck burns after being set on fire in Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Jan. 5, 2023,...
El Chapo’s son, Sinaloa members face sanctions over fentanyl
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
US troops arrive at border as migration curbs set to end
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on vacation
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him