Why some Nevadans may see higher water bill charges than ever

Some Las Vegas residents will see higher water bills this summer due to an excessive use charge
By Alexis Fernandez
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:27 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On January 1, the Southern Nevada Water Authority implemented an “excessive use charge” that applies to any customer who uses more water than what SNWA considers to be their fair share.

If you exceed that limit, you’ll see a nine-dollar charge on your bill for every thousand gallons of extra water. The Water Authority says 10% of residential customers use 30% of the water delivered to all local single-family homes. The surcharge is designed to get those residents to cut back.

During the summer, residents are allotted the most regular water use. Between May and August, households can use up to 28,000 gallons a month.

Outside your home, you may water six days per week—before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. In September, the limit decreases to 26,000 gallons. In the winter, that number falls to 14,000 gallons.

The SNWA suggests curbing any wasteful practices, such as leaving faucets or showers running longer than needed. For more advice on helping keep your water bill down, please click here.

