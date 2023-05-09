Statue in front of Caesars Palace donning Golden Knights jersey for playoffs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans, your requests have been answered.

After many Golden Knights fans were questioning why the statue outside Caesars Palace wasn’t sporting his VGK jersey to help cheer the team on during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as in years past, the company delivered.

This past weekend, a FOX5 photographer captured footage that showed the statue was once again proudly wearing his Golden Knights jersey.

The Golden Knights on Monday night beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

