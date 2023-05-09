Statue in front of Caesars Palace donning Golden Knights jersey for playoffs

By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans, your requests have been answered.

After many Golden Knights fans were questioning why the statue outside Caesars Palace wasn’t sporting his VGK jersey to help cheer the team on during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as in years past, the company delivered.

This past weekend, a FOX5 photographer captured footage that showed the statue was once again proudly wearing his Golden Knights jersey.

The Golden Knights on Monday night beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas...
“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas school shooting
“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas...
“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas school shooting
Las Vegas business discusses impact of Oakland A’s ballpark deal
A’s pitch ‘public’ Las Vegas ballpark to lawmakers with self-funding ‘tax district’
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash