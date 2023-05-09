Shade Tree Las Vegas seeking donations for Mother’s Day giveaway

The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter(FOX5)
By Amanda Dalton
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:50 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Shade Tree is looking for donations for its annual Mother’s Day boutique.

The local organization provides refuge to victims of domestic violence and human trafficking, as well as their children.

With Mother’s Day taking place this Sunday, the Shade Tree is hosting its private shop, which is set up by volunteers inside the facility.

As part of the shop, children staying at the shelter are able to shop for gifts donated by the community and give them to their mothers.

The organization says they are looking for more donations, including bath and body products, jewelry, women’s clothing, handbags and wallets and gift bags and tissue paper.

Donations must drop off the items by this Friday, May 12 at The Shade Tree, 1 W. Owens Avenue in North Las Vegas.

To schedule a donation drop-off appointment, email donations@theshadetree.org.

