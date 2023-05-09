Police need public’s help searching for missing North Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police need the community’s help finding a 33-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon near El Campo Grande Avenue and Allen Lane.

Police say Jesse Justin Gonzalez disappeared from his home in the 1600 block of Aspen Creek Avenue.

Police describe Gonzalez as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 145 pounds. Gonzalez has black hair, a mustache with goatee, brown eyes and wears glasses.

North Las Vegas police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and Nike tennis shoes.

Police also say he functions at a 10-year-old level and is in need of medication, but is friendly.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

