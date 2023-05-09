ONLY ON FOX5: Nevada State Police cracking down on dangerous truck drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sharing the highway with a truck driver can increase your risk of being involved in a deadly accident.

Nevada State Police said last year there were more accidents involving big rigs and have reported many this year too. We went on a ride along with Nevada State Police to observe the process of cracking down on big rig violations.

“We are trying to find safety violations,” said Nevada State Trooper Darold Kassebaum. “That is probably the most important. We are trying to find things like a vehicle shouldn’t be going down a road because of the violations we are seeing.”

NSP are cracking down on violations by commercial vehicles such as speeding, no turn signal and abrupt lane changes

Within minutes of being out on the road. Kassebaum stopped multiple truck drivers.

“The first driver we stopped was riding a little fast,” said Kassebaum. “Up to 45 in a 40 zone. I advised the driver we were not going to cite him. Just wanted to bring speed to his attention.”

The second driver the trooper pulled over had a California base plate on his truck but he did not have a trip permit to operate in Nevada.

“We found out the registration on the truck had December 31 of 2021, so that was a good stop,” said Kassebaum.

For the last stop, Kassebaum pulled over a driver for changing lanes abruptly and saw that the emergency brake hose had worn through the outer rubber cover. All of the stops led to inspections.

“We walk around and any violations we see, we record,” said Kassebaum. “Lights, tires, breaks to the frames, suspension.”

He said that there have been four accidents involving big rigs so far this year, with two in March and two more in April.

“A lot of them are new truck drivers, inexperienced,” said Kassebaum. “A lot of them go to truck driving school and once they get out they have their CDL so a lot of them.”

Kassebaum urges you to do your best to not follow big rigs too closely, do not cut them off and do not suddenly stop in front of them.

“A lot of the crashes we have are motor vehicles that will change lanes into the truck. We have a lot of those,” said Kassebaum. “A truck driver tries to avoid contact and rolls the truck.”

NSP has 11 to 12 commercial officers within the department, but that is down from its usual 17.

“We are a tight-knit group, family,” said Kassebaum. “We bounce questions off of each other. There is a lot to know with commercial vehicles and we do work well together.”

Kassebaum added that a commercial vehicle traveling at 60 MPH requires nearly two football fields to stop. In Nevada, truck drivers can register vehicles up to 129,000 pounds. To report any truck driver violations, call 911 or highway patrol.

