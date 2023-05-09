Oakland A’s exploring new ballpark site in Las Vegas

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, July 9, 2022. The A's lease at RingCentral Coliseum expires after the 2024 season, and though they might be forced to extend the terms, the club and Major League Baseball have deemed the stadium unsuitable for a professional franchise.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Monica Schmidt
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s are looking at a new possible ballpark location in Las Vegas.

The team is looking into the site of the Tropicana Hotel for a new ballpark location, according to State Senator Scott Hammond.

Hammond said that the A’s are looking for a long-term bonding deal as well as a short-term bonding deal. The A’s have been talking about funding the proposed ballpark site off the I-15 across T-Mobile Arena using public financing.     

FOX5 has reached out to representatives with the team, Bally’s Corporation, Red Rock Resorts and Clark County and have not heard back. The Governor’s Office declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

