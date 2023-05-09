NV Energy plans to reduce costs during hot summer months

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To curb high energy costs, NV Energy is filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada on May 15 to request to reduce energy costs for customers starting July 1.

To speed up the process, NV Energy says it’s modifying how it collects its natural gas costs to provide rate relief to customers.

According to a news release sent out by the energy provider Tuesday morning, the reduction will vary between approximately five percent and 14 percent for July, August and September, depending on a customer’s location and the type of electric service they receive.

NV Energy said the price paid for natural gas has increased in 2022 by more than 70 percent and peaked in January 2023, growing nearly 500 percent since 2021. NV Energy admits this is the reason why customers are seeing a major increase.

The energy company believes, if natural gas prices remain stable, the cost increase customers are paying should decrease for the next year as the high 2022 natural gas costs are paid off. The company would need to experience lower natural gas prices in the future.

“Our customers have all been impacted by the higher natural gas prices and the corresponding effect it has on our customers’ rates,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy President and CEO. “Recognizing the challenges higher energy rates create for customers, especially in the summer months, we decided to step in and deliver a solution. The goal of this proposal is to help reduce costs for customers during the hot summer months when energy bills are at their peak due to high electricity usage.”

NV Energy said the additional costs result from the increased cost of delivering energy from the previous 12 months which is considered a pass-through cost.

This means customers pay the same price that NV Energy pays and the company does not mark up costs on natural gas purchases, the news release said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.