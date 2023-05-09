North Carolina man arrested in Las Vegas for making mass shooting threats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Charlotte, NC man arrested in Las Vegas faces charges of making threats to carry out mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, according to federal prosecutors.

Daniel Parson, 33, faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York alleges on May 3, Parson called the Buffalo Police Department and said he was going to “shoot up a fellowship church on May 7.”

Parson also said “They knew who he was, and they had it coming,” and later called police again and said he was going to “slaughter Mayor Byron Brown and his family” then later called yet again to say he was going to carry out a mass shooting at Tops grocery store in the area.

He was arrested at Harrah’s Las Vegas and is being held following a hearing in Federal Court for the District of Nevada.

A future hearing has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.