North Carolina man arrested in Las Vegas for making mass shooting threats

Lady justice, scales generic
Lady justice, scales generic(WILX)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Charlotte, NC man arrested in Las Vegas faces charges of making threats to carry out mass shootings in Buffalo, NY, according to federal prosecutors.

Daniel Parson, 33, faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York alleges on May 3, Parson called the Buffalo Police Department and said he was going to “shoot up a fellowship church on May 7.”

Parson also said “They knew who he was, and they had it coming,” and later called police again and said he was going to “slaughter Mayor Byron Brown and his family” then later called yet again to say he was going to carry out a mass shooting at Tops grocery store in the area.

He was arrested at Harrah’s Las Vegas and is being held following a hearing in Federal Court for the District of Nevada.

A future hearing has not been set.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
Oakland A’s exploring new ballpark site in Las Vegas
Jesse Justin Gonzalez
Police need public’s help searching for missing North Las Vegas man
Female shot at Upstate hotel; teen charged with attempted murder, police say
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to meth, firearms trafficking conspiracy
John Grant
California felon faces 10th DUI charge after allegedly found with crack, meth in Las Vegas