Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store

This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
This Aug. 29, 2017, photo shows a Nordstrom Rack store in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)(Alan Diaz | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nordstrom Rack has announced an opening date for its third store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

Nordstrom Rack announced that it will open its new, 31,000-square-foot northwest Las Vegas store to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The grand opening event will feature light bites, gift card giveaways, beauty activations and more, the company said.

There are currently two Nordstrom Rack locations already in Southern Nevada, one near Downtown Summerlin and a second in Henderson on Stephanie Street. The retailer also operates a regular Nordstrom store at the Fashion Show mall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

Jessie Rios
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Jamie Rodriguez, Jr.
Las Vegas police: Man allegedly told officers he drank alcohol before running over pedestrian
The Shade Tree Las Vegas shelter
Shade Tree Las Vegas seeking donations for Mother’s Day giveaway
NV Energy
NV Energy plans to reduce costs during hot summer months