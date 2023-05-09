Nordstrom Rack sets opening date for new northwest Las Vegas store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nordstrom Rack has announced an opening date for its third store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the new Nordstrom Rack will open in Best in the West shopping center near Lake Mead and Rainbow boulevards.

Nordstrom Rack announced that it will open its new, 31,000-square-foot northwest Las Vegas store to the public at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 18.

The grand opening event will feature light bites, gift card giveaways, beauty activations and more, the company said.

There are currently two Nordstrom Rack locations already in Southern Nevada, one near Downtown Summerlin and a second in Henderson on Stephanie Street. The retailer also operates a regular Nordstrom store at the Fashion Show mall.

