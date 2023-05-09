Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her

Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.(n/a)
By WDTV News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over his girlfriend with his truck while drunk, WDTV reports.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday to a home on Salem Ridge Rd. in Rock Cave, West Virginia, where they found a woman, identified by authorities as Arlene Philips, laying on the ground surrounded by medical personnel.

Harold Samples, who authorities identified as Philips’ boyfriend, was standing nearby and had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person,” investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Samples told a deputy he had drank “four or five beers,” and ran over Philips as he was backing up, the complaint says. It also says numerous Bud Light cans were found at the scene.

Samples reportedly told deputies he did not mean to hurt Phillips.

Philips was flown to a hospital where she later died, authorities say.

Deputies gave Samples field sobriety tests which he was unable to perform, according to the complaint.

Samples was arrested and is being charged with felony DUI causing death.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had...
WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stands in front of an apartment building damaged by a drone that...
US to provide Ukraine $1.2 billion in long-term security aid
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Austin, Texas, Police Department shows U.S. Army Sgt....
Soldier to be sentenced for murder in Texas protest shooting
The James Webb telescope recently gave astronomers a close look at Fomalhaut, a young, bright...
Webb telescope spies proof of hidden planets around nearby star
“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas...
“We’re sitting on a time bomb”: Teacher’s union director calls for action after Las Vegas school shooting