Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Elkhorn, Durango

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to reports of a shooting at the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Ave.

At about 3:55 p.m. investigators learned of multiple calls of shots fired. Officers found two victims had taken themselves to Centennial Hospital.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

