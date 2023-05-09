Las Vegas police respond to shooting near Elkhorn, Durango

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to reports of a shooting at the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Ave.

At about 3:55 p.m. investigators learned of multiple calls of shots fired. Officers found two victims had taken themselves to Centennial Hospital.

One of the victims had life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.