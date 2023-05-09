Las Vegas police: Man allegedly told officers he drank alcohol before running over pedestrian

Jamie Rodriguez, Jr.
Jamie Rodriguez, Jr.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A North Las Vegas man is being held without bail after allegedly telling police he drank alcohol before driving, leading to the death of a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Jamie Rodriguez, Jr., 26, faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI resulting in death and possession of a gun while under the influence, records show.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at around 10:47 p.m. on May 5 for a reported automobile versus pedestrian crash near Rainbow Boulevard and Windmill Lane.

In an arrest report, police said officers at the scene found evidence alleging Rodriguez struck a man, identified by police as Anthony Prince, as the victim was walking across the street outside of a crosswalk.

According to the arrest report, a witness told officers that he observed “something moving in the roadway” in front of the truck that was determined to have been driven by Rodriguez. The witness told police he saw the truck strike the object, which then came out of the back of the truck.

When he realized it was a person who had been struck, the witness told police that he immediately pulled over and called police.

A second witness reported that he pulled over and administered CPR on the victim until he was relieved by emergency crews from Community Ambulance, the report states.

Prince was taken to UMC Trauma and pronounced deceased 19 minutes after police responded to the call, according to the arrest report.

Police also noted in the report that Rodriguez was observed to have a “strong order of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.” The report also indicates that he was observed to have bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait.

“Mr. Rodriguez admitted that he had consumed [redacted] at a friend’s residence in the area... he became unsure of when he stopped drinking,” the report stated.

Rodriguez also informed officers that he had a loaded gun in the center console. Police removed the gun and impounded the weapon, officers wrote in the report.

Rodriguez’s next hearing is scheduled for May 11, records show.

