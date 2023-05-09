Las Vegas man pleads guilty to meth, firearms trafficking conspiracy

By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 9, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to traffick methamphetamine and firearms — including a shotgun and machine guns.

According to court documents, between July 20, 2022 and September 13, 2022, Charles Sanders, 37, also known as “Cheeze,” conspired with others to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Over the course of the conspiracy, he sold at least 500 grams, but less than 1.5 kilograms of meth.

During this same time period, Sanders sold 25 firearms, including a shotgun and three machine guns. He pleaded guilty on May 4, 2023, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and one count of trafficking firearms. United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon scheduled a sentencing hearing for August 16, 2023.

Sanders faces the statutory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance; and a statutory maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for trafficking firearms. He also faces a term of supervised release, a fine, and a special assessment.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada, Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Miller for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) made the announcement.

The ATF and HSI investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kimberly Sokolich prosecuted the case. This effort was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States, using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

