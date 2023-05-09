Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Luxury hospitality group, Four Seasons, has announced that it will debut luxury high-rise residences in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the high-rise, Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas, will be located within the MacDonald Highlands community in Henderson.

The group says the luxury project will comprise 171 high-rise residences with “panoramic views and six standalone, family-style villas, offering a cosmopolitan lifestyle with contemporary desert design, resort-inspired amenities and fully-serviced luxury living marked by Four Seasons thoughtful and genuine care.”

The city of Henderson last May gave the green light to a similar project, which was dubbed the first residential high-rise in the Las Vegas Valley since the Great Recession.

Described as “an oasis tucked in the mountains, yet minutes from the Strip,” Four Seasons says the residences are set to open in 2026.

According to the company, the residences will also feature a signature restaurant from Elizabeth Blau + Associates, gym and spa, access to the community’s members-only country club and more.

Residents at the high-rise units will have access to “full-service, resort-style living and world-class amenities,” according to Four Seasons.

