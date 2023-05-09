Forecast Outlook-5/9/23

The wind remains Tuesday with gusts 20-30 MPH and a daytime high of 85 degrees. The wind will usher in cooler changes Wednesday.

Wednesday daytime temperatures cool by a few degrees into the upper 70s and low 80s as low pressure slides through bringing a slight chance of showers to our local mountinas.

Skies clear Thursday and Friday and our daytime highs will start to move back up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll stay in the 90′s all weekend including Mother’s Day. Look for an increase in clouds Mother’s Day with a temperature of 93.

We’ll pick up a chance of showers early next week with daytime highs in the low 90s.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.