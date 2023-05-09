Forecast Outlook- 5/9/2023

The wind stays with us through Tuesday evening with gusts in the 30-40 mph range across the Las Vegas Valley. We’ll keep the breeze on Wednesday with the chance of some mountain showers. A few showers will remain in the forecast this weekend and into next week.

Skies turn partly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures running in the low 80s. The best chance of some mountain showers will be during the afternoon.

The wind settles down on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The chance for a few mountain showers will be in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Shower chances remain in the forecast through the early part of next week with a better chance of some raindrops drifting into the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s.

