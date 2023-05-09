Forecast Outlook- 5/9/2023

Temperatures Rise With Mountain Showers Returning
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The wind stays with us through Tuesday evening with gusts in the 30-40 mph range across the Las Vegas Valley. We’ll keep the breeze on Wednesday with the chance of some mountain showers. A few showers will remain in the forecast this weekend and into next week.

Skies turn partly cloudy on Wednesday with high temperatures running in the low 80s. The best chance of some mountain showers will be during the afternoon.

The wind settles down on Thursday with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures rebound back into the mid to upper 80s. The weekend will be warmer with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The chance for a few mountain showers will be in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Shower chances remain in the forecast through the early part of next week with a better chance of some raindrops drifting into the Las Vegas Valley. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/9/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/7/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-5/7/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-5/6/23