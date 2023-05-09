Emotional reunions at Las Vegas middle school after shooting lockdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Students huddled in fear inside classrooms at Ed Von Toble Middle School on Monday afternoon, as the campus was put on a hard lockdown following the shooting of a campus monitor outside.

“Some of them were crying, they were screaming, and everybody started calling their moms,” said eighth-grader Karla.

Students in the building heard the announcement on the loudspeakers, and some thought it was a drill until they heard sirens and saw police entering classrooms.

“When I noticed it wasn’t a joke was when the police had come in with their guns, and that’s when I got super scared, my heart was beating super-fast,” said sixth-grader Aubry Jones.

Karla said her class used desks to barricade the door, assuming the worst as officers worked to clear the school.

“And that’s when everybody got scared because they were knocking really hard. And we didn’t know if it was someone or the police, and we didn’t know nothing,” said Karla.

Crowds of parents gathered outside during the lockdown, anxiously waiting to be reunited with their kids.

“With all the shootings that are going on at the schools, that’s my first thought is that there’s somebody in the school trying to get to these kids, and then the communication from the school district is very limited, like okay, you’re telling us it’s a hard lockdown, but what does that consist of? What’s happening inside the schools? How safe are these kids really?” said Monique Jones, Aubry’s mother.

The students were released after hours of hiding in the school, and although no students were hurt, some said incidents like these make them nervous just to go to school every day—something that no child should fear.

