Court date set for ACLU, CCSD public records fight

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A court date has been set for an upcoming fight on public records between the ACLU and Clark County School District.

A hearing was set for May 23 in front of Judge Danielle Chio in Clark County District Court, according to court records.

ACLU Nevada is suing CCSD over records regarding an incident involving a CCSD Police officer and a student at Durango High School. Video shows a CCSDPD officer kneeling on a student during a confrontation near the campus. ACLU is representing two students who were reportedly attacked by officers.

The district has yet to release body-worn camera or an incident report regarding the interaction, both of which were requested by FOX5 and other media outlets. ACLU retained lawyers when they said the school district refused to release the body camera video and other public records.

“While the CCSD has claimed that every record requested is privileged, each privilege cited by CCSD either does not apply to ACLU of Nevada or is unsupported by sufficient facts to justify CCSD’s decision to withhold the documents in their entirety,” the ACLU filing reads.

The school district previously said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

