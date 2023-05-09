Chasing Horse appeals sex abuse charges to Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The sex abuse charges of a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade are being appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court, according to a filing Tuesday.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, was arrested Jan. 31 in Nevada for a number of sex trafficking and abuse allegations made by several alleged victims claiming he abused them - one as young as 14 years old at the time.

On Tuesday, Chasing Horse’s attorney Kristy Holston filed a write of prohibition/mandamus “because the trial court refused to dismiss charges contained within the indictment in this case.”

“There is scant authority from this Court regarding whether promises of spiritual help and vague concerns of spiritual consequences are sufficient to render a victim’s consent ineffective...” the filing continues.

“(The alleged 14-year-old victim) did not testify that she told Nathan ‘no,’ or told Nathan that she did not want to engage in sexual acts with him,” it states.

But police and prosecutors have said that in the decades since appearing in “Dances With Wolves,” Chasing Horse marketed himself to tribes nationwide as a medicine man with healing powers who could communicate with higher beings.

They accuse him of using his position to lead a cult, gain access to vulnerable girls and women, and take underage wives starting in the early 2000s.

His trial is currently on hold with a status check to be held Wednesday, May 10. A response or decision from the Nevada Supreme Court has not been scheduled.

