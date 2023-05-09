CCSD outlines consequences for students that make school threats

A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle for Clark County School District (CCSD) police is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple schools in Clark County have been subjected to threats of violence recently, including allegations of planned mass shootings.

While district police have deemed the majority of these “unsubstantiated,” CCSD does have rules and consequences in place that address what happens if a student is found making such a threat. Specific details from the Clark County School District Pre-K through 12 Student Code of Conduct include the following:

Threat

Definition: A statement of an intention to inflict pain, injury, death, damage, or other hostile action against a specific Clark County School District school/staff member/student or the occupants of a specific Clark County School District school.

There are two types of resolutions following a threat, minor and major. A minor resolution includes a response by staff such as a warning or notification to a parent or guardian. Major resolutions entail actions such as an in-house suspension, an academic center referral or a discretionary expulsion recommendation.

These additional notes are also included in the district’s policy:

  • May include the involvement of law enforcement.
  • Discipline resolutions may be prescribed in any order, depending on the severity of the incident.
  • The age and maturity of students “may allow for lesser disciplinary consequences.”
  • Educators will reference and utilize the Discipline Resolution Criteria to determine the consequence.
  • The Department of Student Threat Evaluation & Crisis Response must be contacted by administrators.

CCSD added that anyone making terroristic threats may be subject to prosecution in line with Nevada law. The CCSD Police Department recently created a video addressing the consequences.

