CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the same day that a Las Vegas middle school campus monitor was shot, the Clark County School District issued a statement to address threats of school shootings circulating online.

CCSDPD made a social media post at 7:44 p.m., saying that it is working with law enforcement and any threats at this time are “unsubstantiated.”

CCSD & CCSDPD are aware of threats being spread valley wide via social media. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify the source. All threats are unsubstantiated at this time. Anyone making and posing false threats is subject to arrest in NV. — CCSDPD (@ccsdpd) May 9, 2023

The district made a similar statement last week after online threats that were also deemed unsubstantiated.

“CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously which are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning,” it said on May 5. “One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. We ask that parents monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

Three Clark County schools went into lockdown on Monday following the shooting. LVMPD coordinated with CCSD police and State police to sweep the school and found that no students were injured or in danger. Students were released in a controlled dismissal at the usual time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.