CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the same day that a Las Vegas middle school campus monitor was shot, the Clark County School District issued a statement to address threats of school shootings circulating online.

CCSDPD made a social media post at 7:44 p.m., saying that it is working with law enforcement and any threats at this time are “unsubstantiated.”

The district made a similar statement last week after online threats that were also deemed unsubstantiated.

“CCSD administration and CCSD Police take these threats seriously which are often created by individuals outside our community with the intent of disrupting learning,” it said on May 5. “One of our top priorities is to provide a positive and safe learning environment for all of our students and staff. We ask that parents monitor their children’s social media usage and engage their children in conversations about proper behavior and the expectations outlined in the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.”

Three Clark County schools went into lockdown on Monday following the shooting. LVMPD coordinated with CCSD police and State police to sweep the school and found that no students were injured or in danger. Students were released in a controlled dismissal at the usual time.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels

Latest News

Emotional reunions at Las Vegas middle school after shooting lockdown
Emotional reunions at Las Vegas middle school after shooting lockdown
Some Las Vegas residents will see higher water bills this summer due to an excessive use charge
Why some Nevadans may see higher water bill charges than ever
A Clark County school bus was involved in a crash
Clark County School District bus involved in two-vehicle crash
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt