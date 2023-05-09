California felon faces 10th DUI charge after allegedly found with crack, meth in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 62-year-old man is facing his 10th DUI following his arrest on May 2, according to authorities.

John Grant faces charges of DUI with a prior conviction, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance of less than 14 grams, authorities say.

Grant is being held on $100,000 bail as of Tuesday. If he makes bail, he is not allowed to drive as part of his conditions, records show.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer on patrol near H Street and Harrison around 11:41 p.m. on May 1 heard a loud noise and saw a motorcycle had just crashed next to some pedestrians, according to an arrest report.

“When I arrived, the motorcycle rider was next to his motorcycle and attempting to stand up but struggling to keep his balance,” the report stated.

Grant told the officer he slipped while riding due to oil on the roadway. However, the officer didn’t see any in the area, the report states.

Grant’s speech was slurred and he had a “very unsteady gait,” so a DUI unit was requested, officers reported.

A records check showed Grant has previous DUI convictions in Nevada from 1999, 2001, 2004 twice, 2009 three times and 2012 twice. He also has felony convictions in California, but the details were redacted in the report.

After an unsatisfactory field sobriety exam, Grant was arrested. A glass pipe with crack residue was found in his jacket along with some crack and meth in a prescription bottle, police said in the report.

A pistol was also located in the saddlebag of the motorcycle, police stated.

When asked questions by officers, Grant only replied “I got nothing else to say to you.”

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 18, records show.

