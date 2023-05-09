9-year-old girl saves brother from drowning in Glendale pool

A little girl was able to save her 3-year-old brother from drowning after he had a medical episode.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One Glendale family is sharing a pool safety message as temperatures start to heat up. Tiinaliisa Holmstrom said her kids were swimming in their backyard pool two weeks ago when her 3-year-old son Laiken had a medical episode and went unconscious. His 9-year-old sister Tenley saved his life. “I will never forget the moment when she pulled him out and started compressions. Until we took over moments later,” said Holmstrom.

First responders credit Tenley’s training at a young age. The Phoenix Fire Department gave her an award Monday to thank her and raise awareness on child drownings. This comes following a tragic weekend in the Valley. A 4-year-old boy drowned in a north Phoenix hotel pool Saturday morning. Then, a 2-year-old girl died after being pulled from a backyard pool in Laveen on Sunday. “Clearly it is a big problem and in Arizona with number of pools. It is a big concern,” said Cpt. Kyle Bord with Glendale Fire.

According to the most recent report from the Arizona Child Fatality Report, there were 44 drownings in 2021, making up 5% of child deaths. Additionally, 68% of drownings were kids ages 1-4. “We just want to stress it is important to teach your kids how to swim and as soon as they are of age, teach them CPR,” said Cpt. Bord.

First responders said kids can learn CPR as early as nine years old. They reiterated the importance of watching your kids in the water and putting up pool barriers to protect them. To sign up for certification classes in your area, click here. 

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Las Vegas metro area
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD addresses more ‘unsubstantiated’ school threats

Latest News

NV Energy
NV Energy plans to reduce costs during hot summer months
Four Seasons announces standalone private residences in Las Vegas
Four Seasons to debut luxury high-rise residences in Las Vegas Valley
A’s pitch ‘public’ Las Vegas ballpark to lawmakers with self-funding ‘tax district’
A’s pitch ‘public’ Las Vegas ballpark to lawmakers with self-funding ‘tax district’
FOX5 News: Live in Las Vegas 9am - 930am
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Suspect arrested in stray bullet shooting at Las Vegas middle school