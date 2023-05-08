San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 43rd year

San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 43rd year
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Italian food lovers, rejoice! The beloved San Gennaro Feast is returning to Las Vegas this week.

The event, which opens on Wednesday, May 10 and runs through Sunday, May 14, marks the 43rd year of the popular event.

According to organizers, the San Gennaro Feast is held bi-annually in honor of the Saint Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples, Italy.

In 2022, San Gennaro Feast, which is family-owned and operated by local Anthony Palmisano, made its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event features a wide variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, pony rides and a petting zoo, face painters, amusement rides and games, and more.

Held at The M Resort, the festival will be open from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, 1 p.m. until midnight on Saturday and 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Organizers note there will also be a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday for Mother’s Day.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.sangennarofeast.com/.

