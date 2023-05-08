Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grammy Award winner, hip hop and rap artist T.I. is set to open a pool concert series at a Henderson casino.

According to a news release, T.I. will kick off the series at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, July 8.

The property says T.I. will be joined by special guest Young Dro.

Tickets for T.I. starting at $30 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m. on July 8, 2023, with DJ Josh Bliss, while Young Dro will begin at 8 p.m. with T.I. hitting the stage at approximately 9 p.m., the property says.

For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com .

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.