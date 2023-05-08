Rapper T.I. to open pool concert series at Henderson casino

Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons...
Rapper T.I. speaks during the first half of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Grammy Award winner, hip hop and rap artist T.I. is set to open a pool concert series at a Henderson casino.

According to a news release, T.I. will kick off the series at M Resort Spa Casino on Saturday, July 8.

The property says T.I. will be joined by special guest Young Dro.

Tickets for T.I. starting at $30 plus taxes and fees, go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m. on July 8, 2023, with DJ Josh Bliss, while Young Dro will begin at 8 p.m. with T.I. hitting the stage at approximately 9 p.m., the property says.

For more information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

