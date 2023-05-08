North Las Vegas hosting Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

Liberty Park at North Las Vegas City Hall
Liberty Park at North Las Vegas City Hall(City of North Las Vegas)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas will host a celebration for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this week.

According to a news release, the event will be held at Liberty Park, located at North Las Vegas City Hall, on Thursday, May 11 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“All are welcome to come and celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at this free event,” the city said in the release.

As part of the event, the city says attendees can enjoy food, cultural performances, live entertainment, an art and history exhibit and more.

Liberty Park is located at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N.

For more information, call 702-633-1012.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Las Vegas looks to 'Nash Vegas' to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Former VGK player Max Pacioretty lists Las Vegas home for $12M
Distracted driving
Las Vegas group raises awareness on missing and murdered indigenous women
San Gennaro Feast to be held in Las Vegas this week for 43rd year
