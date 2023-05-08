North Las Vegas hosting Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of North Las Vegas will host a celebration for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander Heritage Month this week.

According to a news release, the event will be held at Liberty Park, located at North Las Vegas City Hall, on Thursday, May 11 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

“All are welcome to come and celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at this free event,” the city said in the release.

As part of the event, the city says attendees can enjoy food, cultural performances, live entertainment, an art and history exhibit and more.

Liberty Park is located at North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd N.

For more information, call 702-633-1012.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.