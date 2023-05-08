New details: Person of interest in custody in UNR threat investigation

Skyler Starr-Wong
Skyler Starr-Wong(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By David Kohut and Mike Watson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - May 9 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office say that around 1:00 p.m. on May 7, someone made threats mentioning gun violence at the University of Nevada, Reno and a local restaurant on social media.

On Monday, around 5:30 p.m. officers from multiple law enforcement agencies made contact with 21-year-old Starr-Wong and arrested him without incident.

He is charged with five felony counts of making terroristic threats.

Original Article: A person of interest in an investigation into threats against the University of Nevada is now in custody, university police said Monday.

Police took Skyler Starr-Wong into custody.

Sunday night, officials said they were alerted to threatening posts online on Yelp. Later in the night, they said the possible threat was made to both the campus and to nearby businesses, and that the posts were made on Yelp. University police say they will be following up with the assistance of regional law enforcement partners.

Monday morning classes continued as normal.

