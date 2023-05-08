Mohave County Sheriff’s Office rescues 2 hikers along White Rock trail

Two lost and exhausted hikers were rescued from the White Rock Trail area on April 30 thanks to...
Two lost and exhausted hikers were rescued from the White Rock Trail area on April 30 thanks to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and others.(MCSO)
By Michael Bell
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lost and exhausted hikers were rescued from the White Rock Trail area on April 30 thanks to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and others.

Around 4 p.m., MCSO received a call from the Lake Mead National Park Service referencing two lost hikers.

“They indicated that the hikers were in an out of consciousness and they needed help to locate them. Search and Rescue responded to the trailhead, along with medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire and the Western Air Rescue DPS helicopter from Kingman,” a statement from MCSO reported.

Rangers from the National Park Service and medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire located them on the trailhead at different locations and coordinated with Search and Rescue to get the helicopter to them.

They were taken to the command post by helicopter and evaluated by medics with Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire.

After interviews, it was determined that a 54-year-old mother and 26-year-old daughter were hiking together earlier in the day. The mother had become dehydrated and fell.

The daughter separated and went towards the trailhead for help when she also become exhausted. Their current conditions were not disclosed.

The trails will be closed from May 15 through Sep. 30.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels

Latest News

A Clark County school bus was involved in a crash
Clark County School District bus involved in two-vehicle crash
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Victim in shooting at Las Vegas middle school was campus monitor; no kids hurt
Prison bars
Las Vegas man sentenced to 13 years for meth trafficking conspiracy
Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42
Mohave County man arrested for first degree murder