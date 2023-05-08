Mohave County Sheriff’s Office rescues 2 hikers along White Rock trail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two lost and exhausted hikers were rescued from the White Rock Trail area on April 30 thanks to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and others.

Around 4 p.m., MCSO received a call from the Lake Mead National Park Service referencing two lost hikers.

“They indicated that the hikers were in an out of consciousness and they needed help to locate them. Search and Rescue responded to the trailhead, along with medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire and the Western Air Rescue DPS helicopter from Kingman,” a statement from MCSO reported.

Rangers from the National Park Service and medics from Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire located them on the trailhead at different locations and coordinated with Search and Rescue to get the helicopter to them.

They were taken to the command post by helicopter and evaluated by medics with Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire.

After interviews, it was determined that a 54-year-old mother and 26-year-old daughter were hiking together earlier in the day. The mother had become dehydrated and fell.

The daughter separated and went towards the trailhead for help when she also become exhausted. Their current conditions were not disclosed.

The trails will be closed from May 15 through Sep. 30.

