Mohave County man arrested for first degree murder

Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42
Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres. 42(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:08 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Bullhead City man is facing first degree murder charges after a weekend stabbing.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call regarding a fight at a residence on Camp Mohave Rd. at approximately 12:58 a.m. on May 6. They found a 23-year-old male that had sustained severe injuries from being stabbed.

The victim was flown to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died from his injuries. After an initial investigation, deputies arrested Jorge Antonio Rosales-Torres, 42, of Bullhead City. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention facility in Kingman.

Detectives say that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Las Vegas looks to ‘Nash Vegas’ to craft policies on bar-hopping
Buffalo Bills first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid speaks to reporters during the NFL football...
High school in Las Vegas had more players selected in NFL Draft than any other in US
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Boat ramps reopen, business boosted at Lake Mead with higher water levels
Henry Ruggs is seen in this May 2023 booking photo.
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Vanessa Aguiar is graduating from Arizona State University with degrees in philosophy,...
Quadruple threat: College student graduating with 4 degrees, plans to attend law school

Latest News

FOX5 News at 1:30pm - 2pm
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Las Vegas police investigate after adult shot at northeast valley middle school
Distracted driving
Nevada ranks 2nd in least distracted drivers, study claims
Las Vegas group raises awareness on missing and murdered indigenous women
Las Vegas group raises awareness on missing and murdered indigenous women